San Luis Obispo Co. jury finds man guilty of intimate partner violence

A San Luis Obispo County Jury found a man guilty of intimate partner violence last Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office, the jury found Russell Jeffrey Kuhnle guilty of felony infliction of corporal injury on someone with whom he had a dating relationship.

During the eight-day trial, the DA's office says jurors heard evidence that on February 1, 2023, Kuhnle struck a female in the face multiple times while the two were seated in their car. Two witnesses said they observed the assault and one witness called 911 to report the crime, while the other witness intervened. The victim suffered a laceration between her eyes from the assault. The victim and the two eyewitnesses testified at the trial, as did Kuhnle.

San Luis Obispo Co. District Attorney's Office Russell Jeffrey Kuhnle

Kuhnle is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28, where he faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.