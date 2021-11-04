San Luis Obispo conducting bicycle and pedestrian safety operation

San Luis Obispo is conducting a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation Thursday night.

The operation is aimed at educating the public on safety precautions and keeping people exercising and enjoying the outdoors in a safe environment.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

Only cross at marked cross walks or intersections with a stop sign or traffic signal

Look out for cars backing up

Make eye contact with drivers and do not assume they see you

Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night

Safety tips for bicyclists:



Always wear a helmet

Wear lighting at nighttime

Travel in the same direction of traffic as vehicles

Follow stop signs and traffic signals the same as a vehicle

Safety tips for drivers:



Wait for pedestrians to cross the street

Stay off the phone

Don’t speed

Look for pedestrians while backing up

Officers will be looking for violations made by bicyclist, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.

"A bicycle is held to the same responsibility as a vehicle. So, a bicycle needs to drive on the same direction of travel as vehicles. They need to stop at stop signs, stop at red lights,” said Jeff Booth, San Luis Obispo Police Department Traffic Sergeant.

In 2021, the San Luis Obispo Police Department have investigated one deadly and 18 injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians.