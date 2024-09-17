San Luis Obispo County 3 times behind state average for family resource homes

One out of every 380 households in the state is a resource home.

For the county, one out of every 1,010 households is a resource home, putting us three times behind the state average.

San Luis Obispo County Social Services has a goal of creating 75 resource-family homes for foster youth by the end of 2025.

To date, 10 of the 75 homes are secured. Since the launch in May of this year, 32 families have contacted social services for more information. Twenty-two of those registered for informational meetings, and seven families are currently in the certification process.

“We typically can find a placement for our youth," San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Program manager Roxi Selck said. "The issue is that a lot of times we're placing youth with families that already have a number of youth in their homes. It may not be an ideal match."

Two homes with a resource parent(s) have been secured for teens, four homes for school-aged youth, and four homes for youth under five years of age, with no progress for emergency foster care homes or shelter homes.

In the way of achieving their goal, Selck said families don’t proceed with the certification process because it takes too much time.

“It does require 23 hours of education to become certified," Selck added. "We also do a home study and a background check, and all of that is kind of time-consuming. Many of our families have two parents that are working, and so it can be challenging, especially if they already have children of their own.”

Resource parent Karen Cathcart has been a foster parent since 2006. She has two adopted children, two biological children of her own, and has cared for upwards of 40 foster youth.

“People will always tell me I couldn't do fostering because I'd get too attached and I always tell them your job is to get attached," Cathcart said. "You are supposed to attach to them just as much as you're attached to your own children.”

Cathcart says her two children are more adaptable to all walks of life, and often get praise for their maturity from adults in the classroom and out on vacation. She says it's helped them mature into role models.

“They really just need someone to step up and be there and support them through the trying times for them," Selck said. "They're victims of abuse and neglect by no fault of their own. It takes a really loving, stable person to help them through work, through that trauma.”

If you're interested in becoming a resource parent, the information sessions are virtual.

You can also contact SLO Foster Care at (805) 781-1705 or visit their website.