San Luis Obispo County adopts stricter fireworks ordinance ahead of July Fourth

San Luis Obispo County has enacted a stricter fireworks ordinance that expands enforcement measures and increases penalties for illegal fireworks use across unincorporated areas of the county.

The changes, approved by the Board of Supervisors and effective June 19, apply to all unpermitted fireworks, including those labeled as “safe and sane.” The ordinance is aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires and protecting emergency resources during the region’s high-risk fire season.

All unpermitted fireworks are now banned in county-served areas, including Oceano, Cayucos, Nipomo, Avila Beach, Shandon, Creston and Santa Margarita. While many of these communities previously had local bans in place, officials say the updated countywide ordinance brings consistency across jurisdictions.

The addition of Oceano to the list of communities that ban all fireworks is new this year.

WATCH: 'Safe and sane' fireworks now banned in Oceano

Violations can now result in $1,000 fines for each illegal fireworks incident. Each discharge is treated as a separate offense, which may lead to multiple fines in a single case. Parents or guardians can be held responsible for violations committed by minors.

Additional criminal penalties may apply, including fines starting at $2,000, for possession or use of dangerous fireworks not labeled "safe and sane," and for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Fireworks may also be confiscated, and those responsible could face costs related to disposal or emergency response.

County officials said enforcement will prioritize areas with elevated fire risk and that law enforcement agencies will be deployed accordingly.

The changes come amid ongoing fire concerns and follow adjustments to growing fire and service responsibility concerns across San Luis Obispo County.

Residents who observe illegal fireworks activity can report it to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (805) 781-4550.

