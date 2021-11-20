San Luis Obispo county agriculture groups donate to SLO Food Bank ahead of holidays

Members of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau and Pismo Ocean Vegetable Exchange (POVE) donated thousands of pounds of food to the SLO Food Bank Friday.

The groups donated 100 turkeys and 4,500 pounds of locally-grown cabbage and celery.

The donation continues a tradition started by former SLO County Farm Bureau board member Hugh Pitts, who would donate a pallet of turkeys to the Food Bank around the holiday season.

This marks the second year the two organizations are continuing the fundraiser in Pitts' honor after he died in 2018.

“We’re still seeing incredibly high needs from the community," Dan Sutton, POVE general manager and SLO County Farm Bureau board member, said in a statement. "The holidays can be such a tough time for those just trying to make ends meet. These turkeys don’t just feed households in need but let them truly enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones.”

In total, the groups raised $6,430, and all funds not used on turkeys will be donated to the Food Bank.