San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to interview 3 clerk-recorder candidates

Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 05, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will interview three candidates for the County Clerk-Recorder position next week.

On Tuesday, the board voted 3-2 against a motion by District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold to move seven applicants forward to the interview process.

A total of 44 people applied to fill the role left open by the resignation of former County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong in July; however, a committee tasked with vetting the applicants found only three with experience in elections.

The three candidates are Jeffrey Barry, former Yolo County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder; Elaina Cano, Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder and former city clerk for San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach; and Helen Nolan, San Luis Obispo County's Acting Clerk-Recorder.

The Board of Supervisors will interview the three applicants on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

