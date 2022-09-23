San Luis Obispo County celebrating 10th anniversary of Veterans Outreach Program

In honor of the Veterans Outreach of San Luis Obispo reaching its 10-year milestone, SLO County's Behavioral Health Department is hosting an event for veterans and their families.

Active military and veterans are at a higher risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), substance abuse, and domestic violence.

The program launched in 2012 in association with the Mental Health Services Act and it serves to provide the local veteran community with increased access to mental health services.

Approximately 17,000 veterans and their families in SLO County are invited to participate in monthly recreational activities while also speaking with veterans service therapists to learn about mental health resources.

Since its founding, Veterans Outreach participants report they are 70% more likely to utilize counseling services.

Eighty percent of participants also claim to gain knowledge in mental health challenges amongst veterans and 90 percent saw a decrease in negative labels surrounding those issues.

Past events have included ziplining, rock climbing, horseback riding, hiking, and surfing.

The celebration will include rock climbing once again at the Pad Climbing in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free for those who served in the military and those who are currently serving, plus guests. Click here to register.

