San Luis Obispo County libraries open for Grab & Go service

Starting this morning, libraries across San Luis Obispo County are open for Grab & Go service to local residents.

The public libraries in Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo will now be open weekly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

"People can come into the library now and browse for 30 minutes," said Erica Thatcher, Engagement and Marketing Coordinator for the San Luis Obispo Library. "They can use computers for 30 minutes so they can just come to stop by and do a quick holds pick up"

Per California and County guidelines, face coverings will be required when visiting the libraries for up to 30 minutes.

The county expects to open more branches and expand business hours when more staff returns from other assignments.

Some staff members have been deployed as disaster service workers and helped San Luis Obispo County's Public Health Department at COVID-19 testing sites, call centers, and contact tracing teams.