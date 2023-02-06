San Luis Obispo County man faces 400+ years for sex crimes conviction

A San Luis Obispo County man faces a maximum sentence of 435 years to life in prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes.

A judge on Friday found Daniel Ramirezgutierrez, 36, guilty of 19 counts, including sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, forcible rape, and forcible oral copulation. The crimes involved two children and one adult and occurred over several years in both San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa counties.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes that occurred in San Luis Obispo County involved acts against his then-partner and her juvenile family member. In Contra Costa County, the crimes involved acts against his own juvenile family member.

Ramirezgutierrez was arrested in March 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities said he was attempting to get on a one-way flight to South America.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.