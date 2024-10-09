Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Luis Obispo County man who sexually assaulted girl, 13, duped into meeting police

The 29-year-old thought he was meeting his victim at a local park. It was police waiting to take him into custody.
arrest handcuffs generic.PNG
Posted

A 29-year-old San Luis Obispo County man was arrested late last week for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Police said on Sept. 20, Sosimo Gonzalez De Jesus broke into a San Luis Obispo girl's home through a window and took her from her bed to a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said the girl was "known to the suspect," although they did not say how exactly. Police did not release the location of the incident in San Luis Obispo.

Detectives posed as the victim through a smartphone communications app and took the suspect into custody at El Chorro Regional Park on Friday, Oct. 4 without incident.

He is in San Luis Obispo County Jail facing several charges, including rape of a minor under 14, kidnapping, burglary with intent to commit sexual assault, and lewd acts with a child, among others.

He is in custody with no bail.

sexual assault arrest.jpg
Sosimo Gonzalez De Jesus, 29, was arrested Oct. 4.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg