San Luis Obispo County offering free flu shots. Here's where you can get them

The County of San Luis Obispo is offering five free pop-up clinics for flu shots.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department outreach coordinator Demetrio Morales-Salazar said the clinics are about helping reach people where they are.

"Living in a rural area like Shandon, it's a lot harder for most to travel to a clinic to get the flu vaccine," said Morales-Salazar "So, here when we have a pop-up clinic, it's a lot easier for family members and their kids to attend a pop-up clinic like this."

Thursday's pop-up clinic was the first of five scheduled this month.

Lillian Larsen Elementary

Morro Bay Public Health Clinic

Oceano Community Center

Santa Rosa Academy Cafeteria

"Getting a Flu shot is really important," said Morales-Salazar. "Especially for this year and in general."

While no one getting a flu shot at the Shandon pop-up clinic up was willing to do an interview, KSBY spoke with people in San Luis Obispo about the future clinics.

Many told me they like the service, and think getting a flu shot is important.

"I will get my flu shot next week," said one resident.

"I already got mine," said a San Luis Obispo resident.

Others say they are opposed to the flu shot altogether.

"I don't believe in them," said one resident.

What to do if you can't make it:

Get vaccinated with your regular healthcare provider or local pharmacy. Or, make an appointment at one of the Public Health Clinics in Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles by calling (805) 781-5500 during business hours.