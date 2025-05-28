San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries offer Summer Reading Program to encourage kids of all ages

From June 7 to August 9, every public library in San Luis Obispo County will hold a Summer at the Library Guide. It comes with a reading challenge that allows you to track and share your progress. Readers earn small prizes, including a book bag and a brand new book.

“The summer reading program is designed for all ages, all kinds of readers," said Erica Thatcher, Engagement and Marketing Director of SLO County Libraries. "It's especially fun for kids and families and for summer. Our summer reading challenge keeps kids reading over summer, which is really important because we want them to retain all the skills that they learned at [school], then it also gets them ready for that the next school year.”

Student reading scores in the U.S. are on a decline from already low levels of reading, according to a national report by the NAEP. The same report shows fourth-grade reading starting to decline in 2015. Drops were also noted in 2022 and 2024.

A study done by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that adults are reading fewer books and for shorter periods of time. Forty-eight percent reported having read at least one book in the past year, compared to 52% in 2017 and 54% in 2007.

Thatcher says she hopes the reading program encourages foot traffic with audiobooks available for the program as well.