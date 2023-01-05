San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department prepares for storm

With the rainstorm predicted to hit the Central Coast over the next few days, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is building on preparations that began last summer.

“We’ve been getting ready for storms since the summer – that’s when we start our countywide culvert inspections and cleaning,” said Transportation Division Manager Joshua Roberts. “It’s also when we sent sand to the community service districts. Our goal every year is to be ‘winter ready’ by October.”

San Luis Obispo County does not provide sandbags, but sand is available to the public. Click here to view sand pickup locations.

To keep up on the latest county-maintained road closures, residents can click here.

Over New Year’s Day weekend, from Friday through Monday, Public Works received 25 calls from the CHP for various road hazards including fallen trees, rock/mudslides and flooding.

Public Works road crews worked through New Year’s Eve and the following afternoon to clear roadways.

For emergencies and road hazards, the public should call 911. The CHP will call Public Works into the situation as appropriate. For routine road maintenance requests, residents can call Public Works at (805) 781-5252 or submit a request for assistance here.

“We have our roads staff standby in anticipation of the coming storm, and we’ve put out signage to mark potential problem areas,” Roberts said. “We’re continuing to inspect and clear culverts where debris might have been washed in from previous rains.”