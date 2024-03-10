San Luis Obispo County residents can get taxes prepared and e-filed for free. Here's how and where

Appointment slots are available for San Luis Obispo County residents to have their taxes prepared and e-filed for free.

Thanks to the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide of San Luis Obispo County, appointments can still be booked at most of the nine Tax-Aide locations in the county from Nipomo to Paso Robles. You do not have to be an AARP member to have your return prepared.

Taxpayers can book an appointment by:

• Going to ccfreetax.org using a computer, tablet, or smartphone

• Calling the AARP Call Center at 805-931-6308

While some types of tax returns, e.g., returns including a rental property, are out of scope for AARP tax preparers, the vast majority of taxpayers can have their returns filed. The AARP Tax-Aide is a joint Internal Revenue Service and AARP Foundation program.

The 2024 deadline for filing federal and state taxes is April 15.