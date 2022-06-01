San Luis Obispo County sees rise in COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

In data released Wednesday, SLO County is seeing 695 new cases in the past week. There are currently 778 active cases across the county. 14 residents are hospitalized with the virus, but none are reported in the ICU.

Health officials are reporting two new deaths related to the virus, bringing up the total number to 503 county residents who have died since the start of the pandemic.

The 14-day daily case rate is now at 210. One month ago, the daily case average was at 25.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department updates local COVID-19 data each Wednesday.