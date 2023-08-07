San Luis Obispo County Sheriff investigating report of missing woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing woman.

Sheriff's officials say Wendelin "Wendy" Stauffer, 29, was reported missing by a family member on July 12, 2023.

She reportedly last had contact with her employer in San Luis Obispo in May, telling them she needed to go to Ventura to help a friend or family member.

On July 10, she was seen at the San Jose Regional Medical Center. Sheriff's officials say family members don't know why she would be in the San Jose area.

Stauffer is described as 5'5" tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

She has no known address, and according to the sheriff's office, the family member who reported her missing has no means of contacting her and was not regularly in contact with her in the past.

Anyone with information on Stauffer's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at (805) 781-4550.