San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies search for man connected to San Miguel armed robbery

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies are urging community members to help in their search for a man connected to an armed robbery in San Miguel Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station on K Street near Dollar General in San Miguel at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said a man entered the store, showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of injuries, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol air and ground units and an Atascadero Police Department K-9 searched for the man, but have not located him, said officials.

According to deputies, the person is described as a man, possibly in his 20s, standing at about 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas zip-up sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes, a blue mask (possibly gaiter style) and mechanic-type gloves with white/gray cotton backs and black palms.

Deputies urge anyone with information regarding the person to contact the sheriff's office at 805-781-4550.