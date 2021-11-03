San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy awarded Medal of Valor

The San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s Office held its award ceremony on Wednesday, November 3.

The ceremony was held at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm at 880 Oklahoma Ave, San Luis Obispo.

Deputy Sheriff Cliff Pacas was awarded the Medal of Valor.

The Sheriff’s office says Pacas responded to an active shooter incident in Paso Robles in June 2020.

He and his partner, Deputy Nick Dreyfus, came under fire and Deputy Dreyfus was shot in the face.

Pacas returned fire with the suspect and then rendered aid to his partner, saving his life.

“I feel immensely humble, very appreciative for the award,” said Pacas. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that incident, the shooting that happened or think about my partner and how his wellbeing is. I was just doing my job that day. I’m glad I was able to perform it. I know that my brothers and sisters in law enforcement would do the same thing as that. So, it’s just really a humbling experience for me.”

The Citizen Recognition Awards were awarded to Tammy Hall, Ronald Adams, Eric Johnson, and Albert Ashcroft.

They recognized and subdued a suspect in an Amber Alert case in Cambria in December 2019.

The Sheriff’s office says the suspect was believed to have stabbed his girlfriend and kidnapped their two-year-old daughter.

The citizens captured the suspect, and the girl was recovered unharmed.

The Sheriff's Office also awarded Lifesaving Medals and Meritorious Service Awards during the ceremony.