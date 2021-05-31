Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Nipomo

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
Shooting Crime.png
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 01:53:08-04

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to a sheriff's watch commander, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance near N. Thompson and Day St. around 3:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a person who had a suspected gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no outstanding suspect.

This seems to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today