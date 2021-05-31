San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Nipomo

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to a sheriff's watch commander, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance near N. Thompson and Day St. around 3:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a person who had a suspected gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no outstanding suspect.

This seems to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.