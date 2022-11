The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office made a new furry friend.

On Wednesday evening, November 9, the sheriff's office received reports of a kitten crying at a Nipomo gas station.

When deputies arrived, they found the kitten, cold and alone.

The kitten, affectionately named McChevron, was taken to a Dispatch Center and cared for overnight.

The sheriff's office says that McChevron had a very exciting night.