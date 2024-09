San Luis Obispo County will be hosting a free car seat check event today, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Renovate Church at 2075 Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Attendees will be able to learn how to properly install a child's safety seat in their vehicles and safely transport children.

For more information, you can call the County of San Luis Obispo's Injury Prevention Program at 805-781-1658.