San Luis Obispo County to conduct final election ballot count next Wednesday

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office will be conducting the final count of election ballots next week, officials announced Wednesday.

The final count will take place Wednesday, December 7, at 9 a.m.

At the end of the count, the County Clerk-Recorder will then certify the results of the General Election in November, according to the press release.

In addition, letters to cure voter signatures must be received in the County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Monday.

City officials said there are roughly 960 letters still left to be returned.

Voters can return their letters by:

