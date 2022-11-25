San Luis Obispo County Turkey Trot raises money for SLO Food bank

Whether it’s to burn calories before the big meal, raise money for a good cause or spend time with family — the San Luis Obispo County Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving day tradition in many households.

“Well we have eight family members that came down from Northern California and we were able to organize it because we wanted to donate and also be together,” said said Lori Andrews, Grover Beach resident.

“Well we do it every year just to support the food bank and to get out and get some exercise before we pig out,” said Vicky Sady, Arroyo Grande resident.

“Well because we have family here and we love to run," said Charlotte, Turkey Trot participant.

“Just wanted to get an early start and get some activity before we eat the big dinner, and we want to contribute to the food drive,” said Marvin Mielke, San Luis Obispo resident.

“I usually come down for the Turkey Trot for the donations for the food bank to help the homeless and the people that aren’t as fortunate,” said said Mike Gardner visiting from the Bay Area.

Event organizers say close to 1,400 people participated in the Turkey Trot which took place in Avila Beach, Pismo Beach and even virtually.

“We’ve got about 400 here in Avila Beach 500 in Pismo Beach and we even have about 500 people who are trotting virtually. Wherever their celebrations take them today they’re still getting involved, supporting the food bank," said Molly Kern, San Luis Obispo Food Bank, Chief Operating Officer.

The event is also an opportunity to remember those who are no longer with us who were passionate about the cause.

“It’s really, really special for us to remember Christine and everyone joining us in that way. She was a very dear soul and loved this community a lot and was so grateful to be able to help those in need with food,” said Debbie Allen, Parents of Christine.,

According to SLO Food Bank’s website so far they have raised $43,000 of their $45,000 goal.