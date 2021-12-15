San Luis Obispo County warming centers open Tuesday night

Warming centers in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande will be open Tuesday night, organizers announced.

The warming center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo is open for check-ins from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Guests will be given a rapid COVID-19 test before entry. Pets are allowed at the warming center. Service animals can stay inside, and non-service animals or unvaccinated pets can stay in kennels on site. Those who stay the night can expect a hot meal, a hot shower and a warm place to sleep.

The South County Warming Center, located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Check-ins are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and guests will be provided with a hot meal and a dry place to sleep. The center says that pets are not allowed at the facility.

Warming centers are open when there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or when temperatures drop to 38 degrees or below.

Both shelters are in need of volunteers and ongoing donations, which include warm clothes and food supplies.

To check ongoing schedules for warming centers in San Luis Obispo County, community members can text "SLOCountyWarm" to 211211.