San Luis Obispo County welcomes three new murals

Three new murals are coming to San Luis Obispo County.

One of the murals is located at Bob and Jan's Bottle Shop at the corner of Main and Bridge streets in Cambria.

The artwork, created by a local artist duo called Canned Pineapple, was tailored to the Cambria community with a nod to the Clydesdale riding experience and the migrating monarch butterflies.

The murals are part of the Visit SLO CAL initiative.

"What we're really excited about is that local communities are embracing the art as part of their own," said Eric Parker, the public relations manager for Visit SLO CAL. "That's more than we could have asked for. And it's really exciting to have local artists telling our own story. For those that are traveling to the county enjoyed by not only visitors but locals alike."

The two other murals will be located in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.

Visit SLO CAL plans to reveal these commissioned pieces in the spring.