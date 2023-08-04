Watch Now
San Luis Obispo couple participates in HGTV home renovation show 'Revealed'

Screenshot / HGTV "Revealed" YouTube Promo
Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 03, 2023
A San Luis Obispo couple will be featured on a new HGTV home renovation show called "Revealed," the first episode of which airs Thursday.

Thomas Rouse and Joshua Smith, who have been married for about 17 years, will be in the show's first episode.

Rouse is a designer and Smith is an artist. Rouse has been described as bringing an "eagle eye for design" to the set of "Revealed." He's been nominated for multiple Emmy awards for his work on the show "Queer Eye," Emily Fazio of HGTV reported.

Smith is described as the "ideas man" and approaches "every project with patience and thoughtfulness."

The couple has two miniature dachshunds named Moose and Oliver.

HGTV's "Revealed" plays on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.

