San Luis Obispo double amputee skydives in Lompoc to celebrate 50th birthday

A San Luis Obispo man is ditching the cake and balloons for a parachute on his 50th birthday.

Joseph Nungaray is a double amputee, but his disability didn't stop from him skydiving on his 50th birthday on Saturday.

One of his legs was amputated due to a birth defect and the other leg was amputated due to diabetes.

He said having a disability does not stop him from going after his goals.

"I just want to let people know that it doesn't matter what kind of disability that you have, if you have it in your heart and dreams to do it go for it and do it," Nungaray said.

He went to Skydive Santa Barbara located in Lompoc which offers 18,000 foot drops.