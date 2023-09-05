San Luis Obispo extends Old SLO Trolley service through the fall

The City of San Luis Obispo is extending the run of its Old SLO Trolley through the fall.

From now through November 30, the trolley will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Every 30 minutes, the trolley will travel down Monterey Street, make a loop downtown, and travel back up Monterey, making stops at the following locations:



La Cuesta Inn

Monterey at Grand

Monterey at Grove

Monterey at California

Monterey at Toro

Monterey at Osos

Nipomo at Higuera

Marsh at Broad

Marsh at Chorro

Marsh at Osos

Santa Rosa at Higuera

Peach Tree Inn

Rides are just 50 cents or 25 cents for seniors and disabled riders.

For a full schedule of stops and times, click here.

