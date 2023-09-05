San Luis Obispo extends Old SLO Trolley service through the fall

The City of San Luis Obispo is extending the run of its Old SLO Trolley through the fall.
From now through November 30, the trolley will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Every 30 minutes, the trolley will travel down Monterey Street, make a loop downtown, and travel back up Monterey, making stops at the following locations:
- La Cuesta Inn
- Monterey at Grand
- Monterey at Grove
- Monterey at California
- Monterey at Toro
- Monterey at Osos
- Nipomo at Higuera
- Marsh at Broad
- Marsh at Chorro
- Marsh at Osos
- Santa Rosa at Higuera
- Peach Tree Inn
Rides are just 50 cents or 25 cents for seniors and disabled riders.
