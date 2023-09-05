Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Luis Obispo extends Old SLO Trolley service through the fall

inside slo trollery.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Old SLO Trolley
inside slo trollery.jpg
Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:03:25-04

The City of San Luis Obispo is extending the run of its Old SLO Trolley through the fall.

From now through November 30, the trolley will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Every 30 minutes, the trolley will travel down Monterey Street, make a loop downtown, and travel back up Monterey, making stops at the following locations:

  • La Cuesta Inn
  • Monterey at Grand
  • Monterey at Grove
  • Monterey at California
  • Monterey at Toro
  • Monterey at Osos
  • Nipomo at Higuera
  • Marsh at Broad
  • Marsh at Chorro
  • Marsh at Osos
  • Santa Rosa at Higuera
  • Peach Tree Inn

Rides are just 50 cents or 25 cents for seniors and disabled riders.
For a full schedule of stops and times, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg