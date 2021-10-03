San Luis Obispo had some slithering visitors this weekend

The 2nd Annual San Luis Obispo Reptile Expo came to an end. However, attendees enjoyed seeing pythons, frogs, chameleons and tortoises up close.

The two-day event took place at Madonna Inn.

Expo visitors were able to purchase reptiles, participate in workshops, and learn about these animals through educational displays.

“The animals take a lot of care, a lot, a lot of dedication,” said John Zimmerman, manager at The Reptile Shop in Temecula. “We put more work to the time it takes to breed and produce these animals and bring them to the shows.”

Experts and vendors were also on site to answer questions about how to take care of these exotic animals.

The event took place on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday Oct. 3, 2021 from 10 AM to 4 PM. Tickets were $8 for children and $12 for adults.

The expo was organized by Zoo Med Laboratories, INC and Central Valley Reptile Expo.

