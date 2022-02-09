San Luis Obispo High School advances to State Robotics Finals

A San Luis Obispo High School robotics team advanced to the State Robotics Finals.

The team won skills champion at the 2022 California Central Coast VEX "Tipping Point" Tournament on Feb.5, hosted at Cal Poly.

SLO-Botics Team 920B, composed of Joseph Lipper, Negussie Wright and Hudson Jones, showed out 31 teams from 17 high schools from around California in the skills category to advance to the state championship.

The event attracted more than 100 robotics students from California middle and high schools from Irvine to Fresno. The three other Central Coast schools that participated in the tournament were: Delta High in Santa Maria, Mission College Preparatory in San Luis Obipso and Nipomo High School.

Participating teams competed head-to-head with the goal of collecting towers with their robots and placing them on a teeter-totter.

The event provides an opportunity for students to be able to learn more about robotics and STEM opportunities and is the world's largest middle and high school robotics competition.

The 11th annual contest was co-sponsored by Cal Poly's Society of Women Engineers and the SLO-Botics robotics team.