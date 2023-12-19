San Luis Obispo High School teacher on paid leave following misconduct allegations, district officials say

A San Luis Obispo High School teacher is on paid administrative leave following claims of misconduct with students.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District officials confirm math teacher, and former cross country coach Ethan McSwain is on paid administrative leave.

McSwain has been employed by the district since August of 2022.

District officials say they are investigating claims of misconduct against the San Luis Obispo High School teacher, but could not comment on the specifics of the allegations.

According to the District, parents and guardians of students who may have been involved in the alleged misconduct have been notified.

District officials say they learned of the allegations on December 7 and 8. McSwain was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9 and the district began their investigation.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District released a statement saying in part:

“SLCUSD takes all reports of misconduct seriously. If the investigation determines that misconduct occurred, rest assured, appropriate corrective measures will be taken quickly. SLCUSD will continue to take all necessary measures to protect student safety.”

District officials say law enforcement has been notified of the allegations.