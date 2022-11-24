San Luis Obispo hiking trails reopen after mountain lion sightings

The Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails in San Luis Obispo have reopened to the public after they were closed over the weekend due to recent mountain lion sightings.

The City of San Luis Obispo's Parks and Recreation Department urges hikers to continue to use caution in the area.

Officials say to hike with a buddy, bring water, have your cell phone with you for emergencies, and try to avoid hiking and biking in the early mornings and at dusk.

If you come face-to-face with a mountain lion, raise your hands over your head, make yourself look as big as possible while slowly backing away, and speak or yell loudly.

