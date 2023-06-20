San Luis Obispo hires new assistant city manager

The City of San Luis Obispo officially hired a new assistant city manager Monday, bringing to an end a nationwide search that lasted nearly three months.

Whitney McDonald was tabbed for the position. She will join the city on Aug. 14.

"Joining the City of San Luis Obispo as assistant city manager is an incredible honor," McDonald said. "I am excited to work alongside the dedicated team of professionals in serving this vibrant community. Together, we will continue to build upon San Luis Obispo's legacy of sustainability, innovation, and high-quality services. I look forward to collaborating with community members and stakeholders to create positive and lasting impacts for all."

McDonald is currently the city manager of Arroyo Grande, a position she has held for almost three years, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she was the city’s community development director.

McDonald will oversee the city’s community services group, which includes the departments of Public Works, Utilities, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation, the city press release said.

Her background appears to be in law, according to LinkedIn. She served as deputy county counsel for the County of San Luis Obispo for nearly six years in between stints as an attorney for Richards, Watson & Gershon in San Luis Obispo.

McDonald earned her Juris Doctor from UCLA.

“As assistant city manager, Whitney will play a vital role in implementing the city's strategic vision and working closely with the city’s leadership team and other key stakeholders to achieve community goals,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in a press release. “Her ability to build strong relationships and foster partnerships will contribute to the continued success and progress in San Luis Obispo.”

McDonald will be replacing current assistant city manager Shelly Stanwyck, who is retiring in August after serving the city for 23 years.