San Luis Obispo holds Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring those who died on 9/11

The City of San Luis Obispo held a Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring those who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo law enforcement officials, community members and students came together to remember the lives of the first responders who died and pay respects to men and women on the front line of public safety.

It’s been 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

“On this day, we celebrate the first responders who made the decision 22 years ago to run towards the danger. They did so that others could live,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott.

The Day of Remembrance Ceremony held at Fire Station One in San Luis Obispo was hosted by the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department and Police Department.

“September 11th showed us the evil in this world that perpetuated the attacks on our country could not change our way of life and in fact, it was quite the opposite. We stood strong and we came together as a country only reinforcing those values that we keep as a nation,” Chief Scott continued.

Just under 3,000 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

A total of 403 men and women from fire and law enforcement also died as they responded.

Despite the chaos and destruction of that day, local law enforcement says there was bravery and sacrifice.

“We come together to remember those that have gone before us and made the ultimate sacrifice for our county and each of our communities. We teach this legacy of service to the next generation, and they will teach it to the next generation,” Chief Scott said.

“It’s not just about looking back, it is also about acknowledging the sacrifices made by those who continue to show up day in and day out to keep our community safe and thriving,” said San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Todd Tuggle.

The ceremony ended with the placement of white memorial roses. In 2013, a volunteer at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York started the tradition of leaving white roses by the names of the victims on their birthdays.

