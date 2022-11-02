San Luis Obispo holds Winter Solstice Native & Indigenous Marketplace

San Luis Obispo held its first-ever Winter Solstice Native and Indigenous Market at Mission Plaza on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the Cal Poly Office of University Diversity and Inclusion, the university's Native and Indigenous Cultural Center, and San Luis Obispo's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Over 20 native and indigenous regional vendors were at the event.

"Just having it here in the Mission Plaza speaks volumes, right? So we're here, we're indigenous, we're in the Mission Plaza - this really sets a precedent. We're still here, our communities are still here, a lot of people don't know about it, and we just want to make sure that people are aware that our communities are here," said Cheryl Flores, Cal Poly Native American Indigenous Cultural Center Coordinator.

The event was held in honor of Native American Heritage Month.