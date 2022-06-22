Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo held an evacuation training drill for its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Tuesday.

The scenario was an earthquake and they evacuated ten different "patients" out of the NICU

The training involved Gerber babydolls and volunteers to play the roles of the mothers, along with multiple other hospital staff such as bedside nurses and clinical supervisors.

"This drill doesn't happen very often for us. The last time we did a huge evacuation like this that focused on the NICU was about three years ago," explained Emily Hosford, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Women and Children's Services Director.

Hospital officials say drills like these highlight any workflow issues that could occur in a real disaster.