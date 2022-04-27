San Luis Obispo International Film Festival begins with opening night film, Fire of Love

Tuesday was the opening night of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

This is the first time the SLO Film Fest has taken place in-person since 2019, after a virtual only festival last year.

"Tonight, is really about celebrating the magic of cinema and just reminding people of that experience, in person, that we've all been missing out for so long, and I am so excited for people to see the Fremont again. I mean, it's such a special place," said Skye McLennan, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Executive Director.

The festival began at 7:00 p.m., with a screening of the opening film of the festival, Fire of Love.

The documentary tells the story of two in-love scientists who traveled the world chasing volcanoes, before ultimately losing their lives in a 1991 volcano explosion.

The film was part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Other films that will be shown during the festival include the Sundance documentary Mija, which will close the festival, and coming of age drama Coast, which was shot entirely in and around the Santa Maria Valley.

The SLO Film Fest continues through May 1.

Click here for details on the full festival lineup and how to purchase tickets.

