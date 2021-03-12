San Luis Obispo International Film Festival hosts Surf Nite at the Sunset Drive-In

Surf Nite, hosted by the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, sold out on March 11.

Festival organizers moved the event to the Sunset Drive-In in San Luis Obispo where 300 cars showed up.

T-shirts were also given out to those who lined up early to get in, according to the festival director.

They also brought out VW buses from the VW bus club for people to check out as they walked to the concession stand.

It looks a little different from past years, which usually draws up to 800 people to the Fremont Theater for a night celebrating the sport.

Moviegoers watched the films "White Rhino" and "The Endless Summer."