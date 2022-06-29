The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning construction on a sewer replacement project in the North Broad Street neighborhood.

The project will replace aging sewer infrastructure on Verde Drive, Luneta Drive, Romona Drive, and Broad Street.

The construction will start this week and is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.

Noise, traffic delays, road closures, and lane reductions can be expected.

The project will ensure that wastewater pipelines are maintained so they can remain in service for decades to come.

The community will have a reduced need for emergency repairs and preventative maintenance.

City officials say it's part of a series of projects planned through Spring 2023 that will benefit neighborhoods in San Luis Obispo.