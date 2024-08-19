San Luis Obispo is offering tourists an opportunity to save some cash

For the second year in a row, the city of San Luis Obispo is giving $100 to people who book a two-night stay at a local hotel.

Darren and Mo Booch are visiting from England. The decision to make a stop in San Luis Obispo was a spontaneous one.

“We were going down the Pacific Coast Highway and part of the road was closed, so we came in and we saw this town and it looked like a beautiful place to stay,” Booch said.

This was the first time the couple heard about the deal known as the 'Midweekend Program'.

Besides receiving $100, guests also get entered into a drawing to win $2,000 toward a future stay in San Luis Obispo.

Booch says they’re sorry they missed out.

“I would tell people to come here and we would sell this to anyone from England,” Booch said.

Joe Staley is visiting from Berkeley and didn’t find out about the deal until it was too late.

“If I was a return visitor and there was an incentive to stay at the hotels here then of course why would I not want to try that out,” Staley said.

Staley's in town for a wedding but says that with the opportunity to earn some extra cash, he’ll come back to try the program.

“It’s community-driven and there's a nice collective of people who live here like locals and college bringing in young people is nice, and go downtown to the local restaurants, and bars, and do a little shopping what not to like,” Staley said.

The stay can be anytime between Sunday and Thursday.

“We say is everything feels like Saturday in SLO, so why not come book midweek and get 100 bucks,” Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth, SLO City’s tourism and promotions manager said.

To collect the $100, hotel guests book at least two or more days at one of the qualifying hotels, forward the new booking confirmation to info@visitslo.com, and if you qualify pick up $100 in cash at the Visitor Center in San Luis Obispo.

In addition, each room night you book, you will be entered into an entry into the grand prize giveaway for $2000 in San Luis Obispo hotel credit.

The Midweek promotion ends on August 31.

