San Luis Obispo Jewish community celebrating the first night of Hanukkah

The San Luis Obispo Jewish community came together to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

Each year community members participate in lighting the public menorah outside the Old Mission of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

Sunday's festivities included local Jewish organization booths, rabbi led prayers and songs.

"We love celebrating our culture and Hanukah and our celebration in this beautiful public space in Downtown SLO, and it's great to feel in community with Downtown SLO," said Aerin Ginsberg, SLO JCC Federation Business and Development Manager.

Members of the JCC will be lighting the public menorah downtown each night of Hanukah.