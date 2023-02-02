San Luis Obispo Jewish Film and Learning Festival set for March

The Central Coast community is invited to attend the San Luis Obispo Jewish Film and Learning Festival coming to the Palm Theatre and Cal Poly beginning on March 9 and running through the 12.

The Jewish Learning Festival has been a gathering of experts and individuals discussing contemporary issues concerning the Jewish community.

This year there will be a conversation with Rain Pryor and a screening of her documentary That Daughter’s Crazy. Attendees can also walk through an exhibit at the Cal Poly Kennedy library spotlighting the rich history of Jewish heritage and watch international films that capture moments in time that remind us to smile and embrace our differences.

The new SLO Jewish Film and Learning Festival is a collaboration between the SLO Jewish Film Festival and the Cal Poly Jewish Festival of Learning.

For 14 years, the San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival has brought together the community to celebrate the diversity of the Jewish experience by presenting a broad spectrum of short films, dramas, comedies, and documentaries from all over the world.

For more details on the festival and to RSVP or purchase tickets visit slojflf.com.