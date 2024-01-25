San Luis Obispo jury deadlocks on murder charge in fentanyl overdose trial

A deadlocked jury resulted in a mistrial Wednesday for a woman charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who overdosed on fentanyl.

Brandi Turner, 50, faced multiple charges in connection with the death of Quinn Hall, 31.

Hall's body was found behind the old San Luis Obispo County Animal Services building in October 2022.

Prosecutors contended that Turner sold the fentanyl to Quinn and that she knew how deadly the drug could be as her own husband had died of a fentanyl overdose.

While the jury found Turner guilty on three charges — sale of fentanyl, possession for sale of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine — they could not come to an agreement on the charge of murder, voting 7-5 for guilt.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office must now decide whether to refile the murder charge or an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to a DA's Office spokesperson, prosecutors spoke with some of the jurors after the trial to better understand their thoughts on the evidence that was presented and will factor that into their decision on how to move forward.

The case is expected to return to court on February 9.

