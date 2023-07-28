San Luis Obispo looking for locations for new rotating safe parking program

Earlier this month, the city of San Luis Obispo announced it is closing its current safe parking site at Railroad Square and transitioning to a new rotating safe parking program.

Now the city is looking for locations that can take part in the program.

The sites that are selected will serve as a safe parking location for one month before it moves to a new location.

City officials say this new program will make sure the city provides people with a safe, transitional space while minimizing disruptions at just one location.

Anyone interested in hosting a safe parking site can contact the city at safeparking@slocity.org.