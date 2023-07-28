Watch Now
San Luis Obispo looking for locations for new rotating safe parking program

Posted at 10:51 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 02:50:31-04

Earlier this month, the city of San Luis Obispo announced it is closing its current safe parking site at Railroad Square and transitioning to a new rotating safe parking program.

Now the city is looking for locations that can take part in the program.

The sites that are selected will serve as a safe parking location for one month before it moves to a new location.

City officials say this new program will make sure the city provides people with a safe, transitional space while minimizing disruptions at just one location.

Anyone interested in hosting a safe parking site can contact the city at safeparking@slocity.org.

