San Luis Obispo man arrested and charged with rape, child pornography possession

A San Luis Obispo resident has been arrested on felony charges of rape and child pornography possession.

On Oct. 27, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) says a female reported that she had been raped on Oct. 24 at an address on the 1900 block of Santa Barbara Street.

The victim knew the suspect and identified him as 36-year-old David Randall Quintero.

Officials say Quintero was also being investigated by the SLOPD Detective Bureau for an unrelated case regarding possession of child pornography.

Throughout the course of both investigations, detectives reportedly obtained search and arrest warrants.

Detectives then executed both warrants at Quintero’s residence on Nov. 21 at 8:20 a.m.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to SLOPD.

During the search warrant, detectives say they seized evidence for forensic examination and found more than 1500 images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office has since formally charged Quintero with felony charges of possession of CSAM and rape of an unconscious person.

He reportedly remains in custody with a $400,000 bail.