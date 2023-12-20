San Luis Obispo man arrested for domestic violence, possession of child pornography

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of child pornography, police announced Wednesday.

Police said 25-year-old Shahda Atieea was initially arrested for domestic violence after police received calls for a disorderly subject on Nov. 11.

Officers found Atieea involved in a domestic violence incident with a female inside his apartment located in the 1300 block of Osos Street and determined that he was the primary aggressor.

Atieea was arrested, booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail and bailed out soon after.

During the investigation, police said they found that Atieea had recorded himself and the victim engaging in sexual activities without her knowledge.

Police obtained a search warrant for his cell phone for evidence and found several hundred videos of child pornography.

Atieea was arrested again Thursday for possession of child pornography.

Officers said more electronic devices were seized during a search warrant at his residence for further investigation.