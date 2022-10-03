San Luis Obispo Man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment

The Paso Robles Police Department notified the California Highway Patrol of a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

Officers from the Atascadero Police Department heard the CHP's radio broadcast and located the vehicle traveling south on Highway 101 near San Ramon Road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 MPH at times.

The vehicle exited the freeway in San Luis Obispo and was involved in a non-injury traffic collision.

The vehicle continued north on Highway 1 before coming to a stop after being disabled near the California Men’s Colony.

27-year-old Javier Alexander Perez-Andrade of San Luis Obispo was arrested for felony evading of a peace officer.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were occupants in the stolen vehicle and were turned over to responsible parties.

As a result, Perez-Andrade was also charged with two counts of felony child endangerment.

Authorities determined that the 2010 Honda Odyssey was stolen in Santa Maria on Saturday.

He was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.