San Luis Obispo man arrested on charges of child pornography possession

The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) reports that a local man was arrested on April 10 for several felony charges related to possession of child pornography.

Authorities say an investigation by SLOPD and its partner agencies involved 16 Cybertips and more than 1,000 reported files of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The investigation reportedly led SLOPD detectives to arrest San Luis Obispo resident Ivan Cobarrubias on Thursday.

According to officials, detectives also served a search warrant on Cobarrubias’ residence and vehicle located on the 1200 block of Murray Street, where several electronic devices were seized as well.

Cobarrubias was reportedly booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for several felony charges related to the possession and transmission of over 600 images depicting CSAM.

Detectives say they do not have reason to believe there are local victims connected to the arrest.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information related to the arrest to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.