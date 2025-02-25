San Luis Obispo man arrested on suspicion of attacking ex-girlfriend

A San Luis Obispo man is facing several felony charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend in her home.

It happened at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Police say the victim called 911 to report that the man had broken into her apartment, choked her and used a hammer to break a window.

Officers reportedly spotted the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area with its lights off but lost sight of it near Highway 101.

A few minutes later, police say they were notified by the California Highway Patrol that the suspect had rammed another vehicle on northbound Highway 101 at California Boulevard while waving an axe out the window.

The car was then spotted near Santa Rosa Park. Police say the suspect tried to run off but officers caught him a short distance away.

Police have identified the suspect as Brian Dill, 41, a transient in San Luis Obispo.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday morning, Dill remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $100,000.