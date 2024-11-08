San Luis Obispo man charged with attempted murder, other crimes after assault

A San Luis Obispo man has been charged with attempted murder and a slew of other crimes after police say he severely beat a 52-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident happened between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, in a transient encampment near San Luis Obispo Creek behind the 3100 block of S. Higuera Street.

Albert Jason Lucas II, 53, was located nearby and taken into custody.

On Thursday, he was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, torture, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness by force or threat, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order. He pleaded not guilty.

According to police, Lucas and the victim were in a relationship. They say the woman suffered severe facial injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Lucas is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail.

His next court date is December 2.

Police say their investigation into the assault is ongoing and they're asking anyone with additional information or who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.